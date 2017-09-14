PM asks MNAs to focus on uplift, welfare projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday asked the MNAs to focus on development and welfare projects and ensure timely completion of these projects.

The premier said people would make their decision in the next year’s polls on the basis of performance since political awareness has made them capable of making judgment of selecting among the leaders and parties. He said the parties and leaders who will serve the people would win people’s confidence in electoral contest. He was talking to a delegation of members of the National Assembly from the Sargodha division belonging to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The MNAs called on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Development projects and matters pertaining to the respective constituencies of MNAs were discussed during the meeting.

The prime minister said parliamentarians should especially focus on development and welfare schemes in those constituencies that have not been at par with other constituencies in terms of the pace of development work. Discussing mega development projects, the prime minister said the present government ensured completion of even those critical projects which remained pending for decades. “We must continue our development agenda and ensure that no region or constituency is left behind in journey towards progress and prosperity,” the prime minister emphasised.

The premier urged the parliamentarians to renew their efforts and also increase their outreach to the people for addressing their issues on priority basis. Meanwhile, talking to the European Union (EU) Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain, Prime Minister Abbasi said that Pakistan-EU relations are based on a commitment to continued engagement.

He said EU was one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and the biggest market for its exports. He said the GSP Plus Scheme provided a constructive framework for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and for promotion of its economic agenda. The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s remarkable successes and achievements in the fight against terrorism. He added that the government’s National Action Plan provided the basis for addressing the challenges of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive manner. The EU ambassador called on the prime minister at the PMO.

The ambassador highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between the European Union and Pakistan. He reiterated EU’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation towards development of Pakistan. He said the EU market is the biggest destination of Pakistani exports. The prime minister also appreciated the role of Pakistani Diaspora in Europe, which was contributing towards progress and development of their adopted countries.

Chairman PTV and renowned writer/poet Attaul Haq Qasmi also had a meeting with Prime Minister Abbasi. Attaul Haq Qasmi briefed the prime minister on the working of the state television.

Prime Minister Abbasi witnessed MoU signing ceremony between Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and MOL Group for a strategic cooperation initiative for evaluating future potential business opportunities in international upstream exploration and production. The MOU was signed by Graham Balchin, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV, on behalf of MOL Group and Zahid Mir, Managing Director OGDCL on behalf of OGDCL. The strategic cooperation would lead to mutual exchange of technical knowledge and industry experiences, allowing for further discussion of potential international upstream growth synergies and possible partnerships. Earlier, Dr Berislav Gaso, Chief Operation Officer of MOL Group, called on Prime Minister Abbasi and briefed him about various successful business ventures of his company in Pakistan.

Berislav Gasco appreciated investment friendly policies of the government and expressed keen desire of his company to explore investment opportunities in Balochistan in addition to the existing operations at various places in the country.

The prime minister observed that the government is committed to providing maximum facilitation to the investors to explore and benefit from the huge potential existing in the country in various sectors especially oil and gas sector. The prime minister also welcomed the desire of MOL Pakistan to extend its operation and undertake business ventures in Balochistan.