JI wins village councils’ seats in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) have won the three seats of nazim and two naib nazims in local government by-elections in Lower Dir district here on Wednesday.

The election for the slot of nazim and naib nazims in village councils Andheri, Luqman Banda and Macho was held at the office of Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner Irshad Khan.

The election was supervised by District Election Commissioner Noor Said Khan and village secretaries Murad Badshah and Mukhtar Ahmad.

According to unofficial results, Kifayat Khan was elected Nazim of village council Andheri.

Amir Nawab and Adeel Badshah were elected naib nazims of village council Macho and Luqman Banda, respectively. Adeel Badshah was elected unopposed.

The situation became interesting when two JI members from village council Andheri filed nomination papers. One candidate each from PPP and PTI had also filed nomination papers.

However, they withdrew their nomination after Kifayat Khan was named as the joint candidate of the tripartite alliance comprising JI, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. His rival candidate Naqeebullah Khan belonged to Awami National Party.