Thu September 14, 2017
Sports

September 14, 2017

Trials for Asian Netball Championship today

KARACHI: Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) will hold open trials on Thursday (today) here at PSB Coaching Centre to select the squad for Asian Men’s Netball Championship, which is to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December this year.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Malaysia, the teams in the event are Hong Kong, Singapore, Brunei, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Iran, Afghanistan and Japan.

Pakistan won silver medal in the last edition.The PNF will pick 22 players during the trials and will then conduct a training camp in October.PNF selection committee comprises chairman Ajaz-ul-Haque and members Muhammad Riaz, Anwar Ahmed Ansari and Toqeer Ahmed. —

 

