There is no plan B for Pyeongchang Games, says Bach

LIMA, Peru: The International Olympic Committee is not considering any plan B for the Pyeongchang 2018 winter Olympics despite the escalating crisis with North Korea, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

The run-up to the first winter Games in Asia outside Japan has been overshadowed by the diplomatic crisis and the United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions on Monday against the country over North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3.

Bach said any scenario other than holding the Games in Pyeongchang in February next year would be undermining diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution.“Speaking now about different scenarios for the Olympic winter Games would send the wrong message,” he told at the opening of the IOC session in the Peruvian capital.

“It would be a message against our own belief in peace and diplomacy. It would undermine the efforts of those who are working towards a diplomatic solution so that peace will prevail on the Korean peninsula.” —