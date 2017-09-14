Killing of Karachi couple condemned

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar and Secretary Rabiya Javeria Agha condemned the incident of ‘honour killing’ in Karachi in which a teenage couple were killed by electric shocks.

They said the brutal and barbaric act perpetrated against the teenage couple was not only against human rights but also questioned the collective human conscience across the nation.

The minister and secretary said strong action needed to be taken against the perpetrators of this terrible injustice.

They said the Ministry of Human Rights operated a helpline at 1099 to assist in such cases of violence and torture, providing legal and psychological counselling as well as referral systems.