‘Punjab govt empowering women’

Lahore :The Punjab government has given considerable importance to women's increased representation on leadership positions by enacting the Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act 2014. The Act amended statutes of 66 entities, and made provision for at least 33 percent representation of women on all boards of statutory entities, said Provincial Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed ud Din in a meeting organised by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) in Lahore.

The meeting was convened under the Women in Leadership project, and was attended by government officials and women leaders who have been nominated by PCSW for placement on public sector boards and committees.

The minister encouraged the dynamic women to apply for board positions through the Women in Leadership project initiated by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women. The core aim of the project is to facilitate at least 33 percent representation of women on all boards and committees of public sector companies and other public entities.

PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar stated that additional representation of women on decision making positions would enhance gender diversity in the public sector. Women in Leadership Project Manager Aliya Ali Ibrahim said that during fiscal year 2016-17, more than 150 government departments and entities were engaged in the project, and nine entities successfully placed additional women on their boards. Furthermore, more than 40 public entities have given a commitment to include at least 33 percent women on their boards when the term of existing directors expired.

At the meeting, 10 nominees who had been certified by SECP to serve as directors were awarded certificates by the minister as well. The Directors Training Program was initiated by SECP to acquaint directors with their responsibilities, such as policy making, strategic planning, management, financial reporting, auditing and risk management.