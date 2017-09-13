Online system to facilitate lawyers, litigants: LHC CJ

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday said Enterprise IT system is ready for online information about the cases at the Lahore High Court for the first time in the country’s history.

He said they would continue making efforts to facilitate the lawyers and litigants. The chief justice expressed these views while talking to the reporters during an informal meeting on Tuesday.

Justice Shah said IT system was established with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board while PITB and consulting company had also confirmed that the new system was fully functional and had no technical fault. He said the old system had been replaced with the new system. “Every new system takes time and there is always need to understand parameters of a new system,” the chief justice said.

The chief justice further said that hundreds of pages were used to be published in old system but now all this information would be available online to the lawyers and litigants. They simply have to enter case numbers with CNICs and cell numbers to know the status of their cases by using android sets.

“It is the need of the hour that we should move with the latest world,” the chief justice said. He said if any lawyer does not find his case he can simply write a message on his cell phone (type case, space, cell phone number and send it on 8050), and he will come to know about his case.

Printing of the cause lists would continue for sometime but soon these would be replaced with the new IT system for the assistance of the lawyers and litigants. He said it was a moment of pride for all of them that for the first time in the country’s history, a modern IT system was introduced for online information about the cases. Later, however, Lahore High Court Bar Association pleaded the chief justice to address the complaints of the lawyers regarding delaying messages about their cases and the cause lists being generated by the new IT system.