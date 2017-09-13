Terrorist arrested with suicide jacket

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies arrested a terror suspect at a local hotel near Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.The arrested man was stated to be a member of a defunct organisation. Officials also seized a suicide jacket from his possession. The arrested terrorist has been dispatched to an undisclosed location for interrogation.
Comments