Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Terrorist arrested with suicide jacket

Terrorist arrested with suicide jacket

LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies arrested a terror suspect at a local hotel near Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.The arrested man was stated to be a member of a defunct organisation. Officials also seized a suicide jacket from his possession. The arrested terrorist has been dispatched to an undisclosed location for interrogation. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement