Wed September 13, 2017
National

September 13, 2017

Lawyers observe strike

LAHORE: Lawyers of Lahore Bar Association on Tuesday observed strike to condemn registration of cases against lawyers of Sargodha. The strike call was given by Punjab Bar Council which was endorsed by all the district bars of the province.The lawyers didn’t join courts on Tuesday due to which cases were put on next hearings without any development.

