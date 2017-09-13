Nawaz disqualified for being most qualified to lead nation: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified because he was the most qualified person in Pakistan to lead the nation and his opponents knew that they didn’t stand a chance as long as he was in the race.

Maryam continued criticising the judiciary on her NA-120 campaign trail and said those who had their cases pending with courts for years and decades should add Nawaz’s name in the case because it would then be heard and decided in days.

Addressing the PML-N minorities’ worker convention at a local hotel, she lauded the enthusiasm of the Christian and Hindu community that showed up at the event and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz and the party. Responding to the slogans, she said “whenever I am showered with flower petals from rooftops I look up and find Christian families”.

“My Christian sisters and brethren are second to none when it comes to standing up for the PML-N and democracy. I thank you for your brave and zealous support,” she said and added that their enthusiasm and the love and respect given by the people were as precious as their vote. “Nawaz Sharif is a leader who does not believe in calling Christians or Hindus minorities. He believes that there is no majority or minority in Pakistan, everyone is a Pakistani,” said Maryam.

“This election in NA-120 is between two sides – one gave Pakistan electricity, gas, motorways, strong economy, peace and security, while the other is about profanity, indecency, conspiracies, economy, damaging sit-ins and broken promises,” she remarked.

Criticising the PTI chief, she said he used to make fun of the Sharif brothers when they worked day and night to control dengue within a record time, “but while people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are dying with dengue, he is either chilling in Bani Gala or attending weddings in London”.

She asked the audience if they remember the Pakistan of 2013 when nobody’s place of worship was safe and when the playgrounds of Pakistan were deserted. “But Christians, Hindus and Muslims can go to their places of worship today without that kind of fear and the city of Lahore is buzzing with festivity because international cricket has been brought back to the country,” she said.

“Will you stand by Nawaz Sharif on his expedition for re-establishing sanctity of people’s vote, or will you vote for those who cuss and criticise development of Lahore and are now asking for the vote of Lahorites,” she asked the people at the convention. “If you want a developing, progressing safe, a peaceful, democratic, energy sufficient and rising Pakistan, vote for PML-N and for Kulsoom Nawaz on September 17,” said Maryam.