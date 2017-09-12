MANSEHRA: Dr Kimitoshi Moritani, a renowned historian and writer from Japan, visited the Hazara University and delivered a lecture on Alexander’s Expedition Route from Susa to Persepolis from 331-330 B.C.

The Department of Archaeology had organised the lecture. It was attended by the faculty and students of various departments including Archaeology, Conservation Studies, Tourism and Hospitality and Information Technology.

Prof Moritani has been studying Alexander the Great since the 1990s and has written many books and articles on Alexander’s expeditions.

The delegation also met the Dr Mohammad Idrees and exchanged the academic and research information.

The vice-chancellor briefed the delegation on academic and research activities. Dr Idrees said two museums had been established where ancient artefacts had been preserved.