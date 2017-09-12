Training of investigation officers’ top priority: NAB chairman

Islamabad :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Monday said training of investigation officers was the top priority of NAB.

He made these remarks while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony, organized by NAB at Police Training College Sihala to congratulate all the newly inducted officers of NAB on becoming a part of prestigious apex anti-corruption organization of NAB, according to a press release.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me to congratulate you all at the graduation ceremony after completion of Training Session for the Eighth Investigator's Basic Induction Course-(IBIC)-VIII conducted at Police Training College Sihala," he added.

He said, "You should be pleased on your selection as it is purely done on merit on the basis of hard work and diligence which has pulled you through to this level. It was a very competitive process." To maintain transparency and fair-play, the selection process was outsourced to the National Testing Service (NTS) which conducted academic as well as psychological tests. In all 94,165 applications were received in response to advertisement. 80,377 candidates were shortlisted for 97 posts. It was a gigantic task to select the best out of best huge lot. "I am very happy to say that not one ‘sifarish’ or aberration has occurred in the entire process. NAB as an organization has its motto Say NO to Corruption." "We cannot afford the slightest indication of any subjectivity. I firmly believe that only those who were selected on merit will be able to do Justice to the job that they are assigned. This has been the hallmark of our work and it shall continue in future as well."

He said NAB was assigned the important national duty of eradication of corruption in all its forms and manifestations. The menace of corruption has links to a multitude of vices. It led to injustice, mistrust and suspicion. Corruption in government spending has a negative impact on development programmes and results in perpetual increase in cost of creation and maintenance of public assets. The particular deadliness of the disease lies in its self-perpetuation, he added. Any corrupt act or practice sets in motion a vicious cycle in which the impact of corruption becomes the source for further acts of corruption. "Our motherland is confronted with the Albatross of Corruption which is eating into our precious national resources.

"He said that NAB is essentially a complaint driven organization. An exhaustive system of cognizance of cases has been formulated to standardize the selection of cases for processing. Priority is assigned keeping in view the case nature, the amount of money involved, the social impact and number of affectees. He said NAB personnel follow a strict code of ethics and conduct, a zero tolerance against corruption is strictly enforced. NAB's perpetual methodology is designed on a comprehensive three-pronged approach encompassing prevention, awareness and enforcement under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

Since its creation, NAB has adopted the enforcement based approach in the fight against corruption, he added. He said irrespective of their status and social standing, NAB has investigated and prosecuted the corrupt. NAB accords high priority to cases of cheating public at large which is a serious offence under NAO. Many financial scams involving plundering hard earned income and savings of people at large have been pursued by NAB, with the goal to recover the looted money and return the same to the rightful owners. Double Shah scam, Cooperative Societies Scam, Fake Housing Authorities Scam and Modarabas are only a few to be named. NAB has undertaken concerted efforts to prosecute the masterminds of such public frauds. The overall results of the enforcement drive have been very positive. The prosecution of cases in the Courts of Law has shown highly satisfactory results. For the year ending December, 2016 the overall conviction rate has been at 76% per cent.

He said that credit goes to all ranks of NAB spread in the whole country that through hard work, diligence and perseverance have produced outstanding results. These results are being acknowledged internationally. The Transparency International (TI), a Berlin based Corruption watchdog, has over the last three years improved Pakistan's standing in the CPI. "We stood at 139 positions in 2013. In the 2016 report Pakistan stands at 116/176 countries.

"He said that the world over, anti-corruption agencies are laying greater emphasis on awareness and prevention. "We have also started a process of reforms to energize the existing accountability system to improve the efficiency in all spheres of NAB's working from awareness and prevention to enforcement and prosecution. "The prevention and awareness process when synergized with enforcement ensures that procurements and contract abuses are substantially reduced and corruption is ultimately curbed. The process is interactive, transparent and efficient for achieving effective results. Prevention Committees formed by NAB assist, advise and guide the regulators in their efforts of bringing good governance through internal control, accountability, withdrawal of discretionary powers, ensuring transparency, fair play and meritocracy. The system is continuously examined as it is being operated on ground and recommendations for improvement are suggested with support of those who make the system work. Special focus is given to Awareness and Prevention activities to spread the massage against corruption.

NGOs, Media and Corporate sector are involved in developing awareness and publicity material. "We have established more than 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) in educational institutions across the country to build an edifice against corruption."

He said that the process of reforms and initiatives aimed at improving the organization work has been introduced since 2013. To begin with, an exhaustive and comprehensive introspection exercise was carried out to identify knowledge gaps and structural deficiencies. Through broad-based consultative process, a comprehensive reform solution was designed. These were followed by targeted reforms in operations, prosecution and A&P. The support functions, HR and T & E were made responsive to the changing needs of the times. With the revision of SOPs, the introduction concept of CITs, better training, merit-based postings and placements and reinvigorating prosecution by merit based selections.

He said that NAB has chalked out a comprehensive training plan which is spread over a period of approximately five months. "In the absence of NAB's own academy, we requested the training facilities of Police College Sihala." "In this regard, we are thankful to the Inspector General of Police Punjab and Commandant Police Training College Sihala who provided us supportive environment for training." He said the capabilities and capacity of the Directing Staff here, who are renowned experts of relevant fields, are laudable. "After completion of the course, we hope that you will come up with high standard of conduct, discipline and punctuality, knowledge about the government functioning, constitution, law and NAB SOPs." "You, of course, have learned more about modern techniques of investigation and progression through self reading.

"Earlier, DG T&R highlighted the importance and objective of IBIC-VIII Course for NAB's Investigation Officers at Police Training College Sihala. In the end, NAB chairman appreciated the efforts of DG, T&R and his team for conducting successful IBIC-VIII Course for NAB's Investigation Officers at Police Training College Sihala and hoped that the above said course will enhance the abilities of all new investigation officers. —