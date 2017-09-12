It is good news for Pakistani cricket fans that after a long period of eight years, the ICC board had agreed to support a three-game Twenty20 series between Pakistan and a World XI side in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.

It is hoped that the people will have a peaceful and enjoyable event. It is also hoped that more events like this will be conducted in the country and the authorities will take even more steps to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. This event will also help clear all false myths about our wonderful country.

Arish Jawaid (Karachi)