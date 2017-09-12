Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cricket in the country

Cricket in the country

It is good news for Pakistani cricket fans that after a long period of eight years, the ICC board had agreed to support a three-game Twenty20 series between Pakistan and a World XI side in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.

It is hoped that the people will have a peaceful and enjoyable event. It is also hoped that more events like this will be conducted in the country and the authorities will take even more steps to bring international cricket back to Pakistan. This event will also help clear all false myths about our wonderful country.

Arish Jawaid (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement