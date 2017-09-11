Cleanliness drive launched in Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took extra mile efforts to ensure cleanliness during Independence Cup matches at Gaddafi Stadium. LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed visited along with other officials Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday and monitored cleanliness and mopping drive being carried out at the spot. He said that LWMC has provided two waste bins in every enclosure to ensure a clean environment during matches. Mechanical sweeping and washing of roads around the stadium is done. Nearly 20 management staff will supervise cleanliness during matches. LWMC head of communication department Ali Mazhar stated that LWMC is offering best cleanliness services for public to enjoy these matches in a clean environment but it will be possible only with the help of public.

Advertisement