NA-120: candidates gear up for campaigns

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party-Workers’ candidate from NA-120 Sajida Mir and other party members went on door-to-door campaign.

In campaign of NA-120 by-polls, scheduled on September 17, the PPP-Workers Movement geared up efforts to convince voters and win the polls. Party leaders, including President Dr Safdar Abbasi, Naheed Khan, Hur Bokhari, Ibn-e-Rizvi and others are regularly going door-to-door to garner the support of voters.

“Only PPP-W is pleading the case of party jialas which have been the real identity of Pakistan People’s Party”, said Dr Safdar Abbasi while addressing a public gathering. He said that the tragic assassination of Benazir Bhutto had resulted in huge loss to federation as well as the party.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid slammed the PML-N government for using state resources to influence by-polls.Addressing different gatherings and media persons in the constituency, she also slammed Election Commission for acting as a lap dog of the government and criticized local police for arresting no accused in the case of torturing women a few days ago.