Facilitation centre set up for FDE pensioners

Islamabad :The Federal Directorate for Education (FDE) has set up a special centre on its premises to address pension-related problems of its former employees.

FDE deputy director Hasan Imran Baig will be the focal person of the facilitation centre for the directorate's pensioners and beneficiaries of the prime minister's assistance package for the heirs of the employees, who died in service.

He has been tasked with ensuring the early resolution of the problems of pensioners and heirs of the deceased employees. The FDE has asked its pensioners and heirs of the deceased employees to register their complaints against the staff members of the centre on toll free number 080076377 or www.support.fde.gov.pk. for swift action.

Under the administrative control of the Capital Administration and Development Division, the FDE oversees all educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory.