Pre-diabetes risk

Pre-diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar that’s not high enough to represent type-2 diabetes. But it does mean you’re more likely than the average person to progress to full-blown diabetes. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says risk factors for pre-diabetes include:
* A history of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)
* A family history of diabetes
* High blood pressure
* Advancing age
* Inactivity
* Being overweight or obese
* Unhealthy diet
* Smoking
Progression to full-blown diabetes isn’t inevitable, the ADA says.
— HealthDay News
