Pre-diabetes risk

Pre-diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar that’s not high enough to represent type-2 diabetes. But it does mean you’re more likely than the average person to progress to full-blown diabetes. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says risk factors for pre-diabetes include:

* A history of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)

* A family history of diabetes

* High blood pressure

* Advancing age

* Inactivity

* Being overweight or obese

* Unhealthy diet

* Smoking

Progression to full-blown diabetes isn’t inevitable, the ADA says.

