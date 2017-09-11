Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pre-diabetes risk

Pre-diabetes risk

Pre-diabetes is characterised by elevated blood sugar that’s not high enough to represent type-2 diabetes. But it does mean you’re more likely than the average person to progress to full-blown diabetes. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says risk factors for pre-diabetes include:

 

* A history of diabetes during pregnancy (gestational diabetes)

* A family history of diabetes

* High blood pressure

* Advancing age

* Inactivity

* Being overweight or obese

* Unhealthy diet

* Smoking

Progression to full-blown diabetes isn’t inevitable, the ADA says.

— HealthDay News

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement