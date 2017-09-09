Punjab approves five uplift schemes

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Friday approved five development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs8.270 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of ongoing fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Planning & Development Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included Project Implementation Unit for Smart & J&C Programme at the cost of Rs410.000 million, provision of additional classrooms in schools in tehsils i.e. Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra (Phase-I) (Amended) at the cost of Rs2.416 billion, provision of additional classrooms in schools in tehsils i.e. Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa Sharif and Kot Chutta (Phase-I) (Amended) at the cost of Rs4.141 billion, Green Pakistan Programme - reclamation and development of forest areas in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.264 billion and establishment of public private partnership mode, C&W department (Revised, PC-II) at the cost of Rs39.58 million.