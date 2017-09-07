Lawyers ask govt to close embassy in Myanmar

PESHAWAR: Announcing one-day boycott of courts today (Thursday), the lawyers Wednesday asked the government to hold serious dialogue with the Myanmar government to stop the killing of Muslims, otherwise, it should close its embassy there.

The lawyers also said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should urgently call a meeting to help the Burmese Muslims. In a statement issued here, KP Bar Council vice-chairman Muhammad Sareer Khan said that silence of the international community on the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar is the worst kind of terrorism.

The KP Bar Council also demanded the United Nations to take notice of the atrocities on Muslims and call an urgent meeting on the issue. It also demanded the OIC to play their role to stop Myanmar government from killing Muslims and also to assist the refugees.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) also held a general body meeting, presided by PHCBA president Arbab Usman at the PHC Bar room.The meeting passed several resolutions condemning the brutal killings of Muslims and asked the human rights and other international organisations to play their role in stopping the killings.

PHCBA general secretary Rahmanullah Khan, senior lawyers Abdul Latif Afridi, Mauzzam Butt, Alam Zeb Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Khalid Mehmood, Razaullah Khan, FM Sabir and Awais Ahmad addressed the meeting.

MANSEHRA: The lawyer’s fraternity took out a rally and boycotted court proceedings in protest against genocide of Muslims in Myanmar.

The lawyers didn’t appear in courts the entire day and held a protest rally.The participants of rally, which was taken out from court’s premises, were holing banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Myanmar government and apathy of federal government.