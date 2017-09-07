Protests held in Peshawar against Muslims’ genocide in Myanmar

PESHAWAR: Activists of different political and religious parties Wednesday staged protest demonstrations against the massacre of Rohingya Muslims and demanded the government to sever diplomatic ties with Myanmar.

The activists of religious groups under the aegis of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat gathered outside Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government of Myanmar and Buddhist terrorists.

Led by Hussain Ahmad Madani, the protestors were also holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Burmese government and Buddhist leaders.

The speakers on the occasion announced support to the oppressed Muslim community in Burma. They demanded the government to break its silence and announce open support to the Myanmar Muslims, who have been facing killing and persecutions at the hands

of the government forces and Buddhist zealots in Myanmar.

The activists of Pakistan People’s Party City chapter staged a separation protest demonstration to condemn the killings of Muslims in Myanmar. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans seeking end to killing of Muslims in Myanmar.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists organized another protest demonstration. They were also chanting slogans against the Burmese government and in support of Rohingya Muslims. Members of Burma Cricket Club, a local cricket organization, also took to the streets to express anger at the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar.