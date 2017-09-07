Ministry bids farewell to Dr. Huma Qureshi

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services organised a farewell ceremony in honour of the Executive Director of Pakistan Health Research Council Dr. Huma Qureshi, who retired from service on Wednesday.

Officers of the Ministry of National Health Services, as well as Minister of Health Saira Afzal Tarar were present on the occasion to pay tribute to Dr. Huma’s contribution to the health sector in Pakistan.

Saira complimented Dr. Huma for being a leading gastroenterologist and public health researcher whose 36-year long career is studded with stellar accomplishments. “There are two indicators to assess an officer’s worth — competence and credibility — and Dr. Huma fulfills both,” she added.

As a national lead on Viral Hepatitis, Dr. Huma developed Pakistan’s Hepatitis C Treatment Guidelines and Pakistan’s first National Hepatitis Strategy 2017-2021. Her advice was instrumental in the introduction of Sovald, a miracle life-saving drug for Hepatitis patients. The ceremony concluded with Saira presenting a commemorative shield to Dr. Huma.