Large consignment of liquor seized

Over 20,000 bottles and cans of alcohol and beer were seized in a raid conducted by the Pakistan Customs and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

A Customs spokesman said the sizeable consignment of liquor was seized in a joint open sea operation conducted by the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the MCC Preventive of Pakistan Customs and PMSA.

A PMSA spokesman said intelligence sources had provided credible information about a bid to smuggle a large quantity of illegal liquor through sea routes. Acting on the tip off, PMSA deployed ships and Fast Response Boats in the Western Maritime Region.

On the night of September 2, the PMSA Fast Response Boats located and chased suspicious boats near the Pasni area. While one of the speed boats escaped taking advantage of the dark, the second one was successfully intercepted.

A search of the vessel led to the recovery of a total of 21,300 liquor bottles and beer cans estimated to be worth Rs35 million. The seized liquor has been handed over to the Pakistan Customs (Preventive) for further legal proceedings.

One dead, two hurt in road accidents

A man was killed and two others injured in different road accidents reported in the city on Wednesday. Rescue officials said Adeel, 30, and Tabish, 25, suffered extensive injuries when their motorbike was rammed by a speeding vehicle on Sharea Faisal. Both men were rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment where Adeel soon succumbed to his injuries.

In the city’s Port Qasim area, an as-yet unidentified man was severely injured when he was run over by a car. The man, said to be around 30 years old, was admitted to the JPMC for treatment of multiple injuries. A day earlier, three men and a woman were injured in traffic accidents reported in the city.

Rescue officials said 34-year-old Rashid and 30-year-old Bilal sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck rammed their motorbike in the Korangi Crossing area. Both the victims were admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

In Haroonabad, 25-year-old woman Sana Yasin was run over by a speeding vehicle while crossing a road. The victim, as per rescue officials, suffered extensive injuries in the accident and remained under treatment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In the city’s Clifton area, an as-yet unidentified motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a speeding car. The victim, who officials said appeared to be around 35 years old, was admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Drowned at sea

A 50-year-old man identified as Nadir Khan drowned off the Clifton Beach on Wednesday. Rescue officials said they had successfully retrieved the man’s body and shifted it to the JPMC for an autopsy.

Electrocuted

Asif Hussain, 58, died of a strong electric shock near Khadija Market in North Nazimabad. Officials said the victim had passed away on the spot and his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. — PPI