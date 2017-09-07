Rangers arrest 14 suspects in raids

The Sindh Rangers arrested 14 suspects, including activists of a political party and drug dealers, in raids on Wednesday.

A spokesman said the Rangers conducted targeted raids in the Saudabad and Darakhshan areas from where two suspects, identified as Mohammed Atif alias Bublee and Amir Ali, were apprehended.

The accused were associated with the Muttahida Quami Movement-London and were involved in scrawling graffiti on walls and other crimes. He said the Rangers also conducted targeted raids in the Preedy, Aziz Bhatti and Sir Syed areas from where four suspects, identified as Mohammed Aqib alias Shano, Mohammed Sameer Kazmi, Mohammed Asghar and Mohammed Ashraf alias Ladla were arrested.

The four suspects were involved in street crimes, armed robberies and motorcycle theft, the spokesman added. The paramilitary soldiers also carried out raids in Shah Latif Town, Airport Town and Baghdadi areas from where four suspects, identified as Khalid, Sohail, Naeem and Khalid Tanveer, were held, he said. Weapons and looted items were found in the possession of arrested accused who were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings, he added.

Narco gang busted

The Rangers arrested four members of a narcotics gang during raids in the city’s Clifton and Defence areas, the spokesman said. The ringleader, Fahad Yaqoob Baloch, and his brother, Faisal Yaqoob Baloch, used to supply drug tablets and cocaine, while their associates, Rahim Shamsuddin alias Maama and Arshad Jameel Ansari alias Bubblo, used to supply other drugs. The spokesperson said the gang members were also involved supplying pills and cocaine to young girls and boys in posh areas. The narcotics were transported to Karachi by the group from Quetta, he said. It may be noted here that the paramilitary force had earlier arrested four women drug dealers, identified as Khatija, Areeba, Zarmeen and Sana, from DHA.