Eid celebrated in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: The Eidul Azha was celebrated in Mohmand Agency on Friday.
The people of Mohmand Agency celebrate Eid along with with Saudi Arabia. Mohmand Agency was apparently the only place in Pakistan where Eidul Azha was celebrated on Friday a day ahead of rest of the country. The officials of political administration of Mohmand Agency also celebrated Eidul Azha.
