The chairlift at Patriata, Murree is a good source of entertainment for tourists. Since it was installed decades ago, it requires to be maintained regularly. The following suggestions should be followed by the relevant department for the maintenance of this facility. To avoid the effect of electrostatic build-up and lightning in the area, the grounding (earthing) of the entire system needs to be checked at regular intervals. The chairlift should be inspected and tested periodically for its load carrying capacity. A typical load test comprises loading the uphill chairs with bags of water, secured in boxes, weighing more than the worst case passenger loading scenario. The system’s ability to start, stop, and forestall reverse operation should be carefully evaluated against the system’s design parameters.

The rope is the main item under focus in a chairlift system. Frequent visual inspection of the rope should be carried out besides undertaking periodic non-destructive testing. Electromagnetic induction testing detects a broken wire, corrosion, wear and tear, etc. The rope should also be regularly lubricated to protect it from corrosion, ensuring safe operation. The maintenance may require stopping the chairlift operation for some time. For the safety of passengers, the management should take all the above-mentioned steps.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Rawalpindi)