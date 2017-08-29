The president of the US has accused Pakistan of harbouring militants and providing safe heavens to the enemies of Washington. The declaration has hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis and poured scorn on the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the civilians and security forces of Pakistan in the war on terror. The unfolding of the new policy is dismissive of the country’s untiring efforts for international peace and its valuable contribution towards stability in Afghanistan. The relationship between Pakistan and the US has never seen such a crucial time. It is Trump who minced no words to blame Pakistan of duplicity - providing safe heavens to terrorists and simultaneously getting financial assistance of the US.

The entire nation rejects the newly formulated strategy since it has touched a raw nerve of a nation which values its sovereignty above all. The US must remember that Pakistan needs no support from the US. The role assigned to India cannot be justified by any standard since India cannot play a vital role in bringing normalcy to Afghanistan. The policy favouring Indian’s interest will prove counterproductive and an exercise in futility. As such the objectives of the Afghan war could not be achieved. The situation calls for a trenchant response to the US.

Muhammad Tariq (Manglor Swat)