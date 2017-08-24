Thu August 24, 2017
AAK
Arshad Aziz Khan
August 24, 2017

Director of child shelter in KP resigns alleging corruption

PESHAWAR: Director of a house and school for unattended children, Maj (retd) Haris Khan Khattak has resigned in response to pressure on him to misuse his authority in yet another corruption scandal that hit the KP government.

He alleged that board chairman Imtiaz Gilani has purchased a Rs2 million lavish car from the school fund and other members are also involved in misappropriating the funds. He said he had informed the KP CM of the situation but he took no notice. Upon his resignation, unattended children were sentimental and they wept seeing him off.

Gilani rejected Khattak’s allegation saying that vehicles were purchased for the institution in accordance with rules and regulations. He said Khattak was removed because he was not taking interest in his job and his appointment was also illegal.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of the P & D Department has found irregularities and reported that the director is not fulfilling his responsibilities. It has recommended removal of the director and his replacement with a professional officer.

He said nine members of the board had approved removal of the director and its notification was issued on August 22. He said the car in question was also purchased by Khattak and it is in the name of the institution.

