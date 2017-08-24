Trader deprived of goods worth Rs800,000 in Lahore

TIMERGARA: A trader here on Wednesday claimed that a rickshaw driver deprived him of goods worth Rs800,000 in Lahore.

Murad Badshah, a garments shop owner in Timergara bazaar hailing from Kandaro Balambat village in Lower Dir, told The News that he purchased ready-made garments worth Rs800,000 from Rahmat Market in New Anarkali bazaar in Lahore which he loaded onto a rickshaw to take it to the Bus stop.

“When we reached ‘Bhati Chowk’ near Krishna temple on Ravi Road the driver turned off the rickshaw, saying he had run out of fuel. He asked me to arrange another vehicle. And the rickshaw disappeared as soon as I returned with another carriage,” Murad said.

He added twice he lodged a computerised complaint at the Shafiqabad Police Station with the help of Haji Naeem, president traders body at Lahore, but the officials told him that investigation would take time.

“When I visited Shafiqabad Police Station I was told that police had impounded the rickshaw and search for the driver was underway,” he added.

Murad said he was surprised to see that the rickshaw was bearing a hand-written paper-made number plate L.E.R16.A,8353 which he didn’t notice earlier while chassis number had also been tampered with.

He appealed to the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and help him recover the stolen goods.