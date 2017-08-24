This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the deplorable condition of the Superhighway, Karachi. On the highway, the M9 motorway is being considered to make the flow of traffic even better. However, the construction work is taking too long due to which the people are going facing a lot of problems. The disruptive road condition is creating major inconvenience for the people. For instance, it takes a significant amount of time to reach the destination as traffic congestions for hours are common. The large number of heavy vehicles further aggravates the problem.

The highway that leads motorists to the city of ‘light’ is short of street lights. At night, commuters rely on their vehicles’ headlights. There are no street signs helping commuters to reach their destination on time. Many commuters end up taking longer routes, resulting in the wastage of time and fuel. The authorities must look into the matter at the earliest.

Javaria Naeem (Karachi)