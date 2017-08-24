Soul-searching Schooling snaps up butterfly gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling said he was searching for inspiration to get his career back on track as he swam to Southeast Asian Games victory in the 100m butterfly on Wednesday.

The Singaporean, who won the event at last year’s Olympics but dropped down to bronze at the world championships in July, said he needed a “different mindset” to chart his path forward.Schooling won in 51.38sec, a new Games record but well outside his Asian mark of 50.39 from the Rio Olympics, when he stunned his idol Michael Phelps.

Asked whether he had shaken off the complacency that he blamed for his disappointing showing at the Budapest worlds, Schooling laughed and shook his head.“It’s something that I’m going to have to go back and reassess and head into the new year with a different mindset,” the 22-year-old said.

“Right now I’m here to support my country, to support my team, and I’m not really too worried about what’s going to happen next year.“I feel like I can do a lot better and this is a good test of my focus and how I can step up, not only for myself but for my team.”

Schooling, blowing hard after his race, said he was feeling the pace halfway through the meet, with three gold medals in the bag. After winning nine titles at the 2015 SEA Games, he is targeting six in Kuala Lumpur.

- ‘Not the best time’ -

Longer-term, Schooling is sizing up next year’s Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and the Asian Games in Jakarta, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics approaching the horizon.“Coming in to this meet it wasn’t really all about times, it was about the effort that I can give and mentoring the young kids and just being a good role model for them,” he said.“So I’m pleased with the time, it’s not the best time but I’m happy with the effort that I gave.” —