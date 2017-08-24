Thu August 24, 2017
Sports

August 24, 2017

Australia recovers scalped Ashes tickets

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) has recovered thousands of scalped tickets for the third Ashes Test against England in Perth, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The 2,890 tickets were “identified as linked to scalped tickets being sold at a premium” on online market place eBay, CA said in a statement.The tickets for the December 14-18 Test at the WACA will go back on sale on August 28.

The five-Test Ashes series against current holders England is one of Australia’s most well-attended sporting events.The first Test starts in Brisbane on November 23. —

