Trump’s statement baseless

Islamabad: The recent statement of United States President Donald Trump against Pakistan is baseless and not acceptable at any ground, said Chairman of Eu-Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhry Parvaiz Iqbal Lohsar, in a reaction and termed it unjustified ahead of the Pakistan’s foreign minister visit to US, says a press release.

He further said Mr Trump should not forget Pakistan’s sacrifices. He should remember that Pakistan is not like that of Afghanistan or Iraq. Pakistani people are brave hearted and military of Pakistan knows how to defend the motherland. Pakistan army has wiped out militants from the country and as a frontline state played a fundamental and vital role to help restore World’s peace. He paid tribute to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and stated that whole nation stands with the army.