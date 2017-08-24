Two men shot dead by muggers

As street crimes continue unabated in the city, two men were shot dead in mugging incidents reported in the metropolis on Wednesday.

The first incident took place in Nazimabad’s 5-C area where muggers held up 20-year-old Hamza at gunpoint. Paposh Nagar police SHO Idrees Bangash said the three robbers ordered Hamza to hand over his mobile phone and cash.

As the victim tired to resist the demand, the robbers shot at him from close range and made off with his valuables and bike, leaving him injured on the spot. Hamza was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for treatment where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. SHO Bangash said Hamza was shot once in the chest.

The second incident, which occurred late on Tuesday night, was an ATM robbery. The victim was as yet unidentified but officials said he was around 45 years old.

He had withdrawn cash from an ATM in Landhi’s Babar Market when he was held up by robbers. Landhi police SHO Rehmatullah Jan said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained and the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

Jan said eyewitnesses told the police that the armed men held the victim hostage when he came out of the ATM booth at Babar Market and shot him dead when he resisted their demand to hand over the cash.