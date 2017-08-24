Son of CM’s special assistant rescued as five kidnappers killed

KARACHI: Police rescued the abducted son of a special assistant to the Sindh chief minister after they gunned down his five kidnappers at the Northern Bypass on Wednesday.

Special assistant for katchi abadis & spatial development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s son Ghulam Hayat Baloch was abducted from the Super Highway area late on Monday night. Malir SSP Rao Anwaar said the police traced the victim through ground surveillance and technical assistance, adding that when the rescue team arrived on the site, the kidnappers opened fire on them.

SSP Anwaar said the law enforcers retaliated and after an exchange of gunfire, they killed five abductors and rescued the victim, adding that their identities and motive for the kidnapping would be disclosed after the investigation was completed.

Through a statement, Karachi police chief Addl IGP Ghulam Qadir Thebo appreciated Anwaar’s efforts for rescuing the victim and announced Rs100,000 cash reward for the SSP and his team.

Ghulam Hayat Baloch was returning home to Defence with his cousin and other family members after attending a dinner in his hometown Haji Faqeer Muhammad Wadhelo Goth in Gadap Town when he was abducted.

SHO Khan Nawaz said Baloch’s cousin Akhlaq Ahmed told the police that a group of six men appeared in front of their car at around 11pm. “They let everyone, except Hayat, leave.” The victim, a permanent resident of London, had arrived in Karachi a few days ago. The kidnappers were aware of the route he was going to take to return to Defence.

SSP Anwaar had told The News on Tuesday night that the police had managed to locate Murtaza. He said the Anti-Violent Crime Cell had tracked the group involved in the abduction. He said Murtaza was kidnapped from an area that was near Hub, but the police had set up checkpoints to avoid his transportation to Balochistan.

Earlier, Home Minister Suhail Siyal had taken notice of the abduction and ordered expediting the efforts to rescue the victim. Moreover, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had told the media that he had no enmity with anyone, saying that the kidnappers had not attempted to contact him since the abduction. He had appealed to the president, prime minister, Pakistan Army chief and the provincial chief executive to take measures to rescue his son from the abductors.