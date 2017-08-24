NBP becomes part of FTSE index series

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), following its successful assessment by FTSE Russell, has been included as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series, which assesses listed companies in terms of their environmental, social and governance performance, a statement said on Wednesday.

“FTSE Russell, the global index provider, confirmed that the NBP has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series,” it added.

“The inclusion of NBP in the FTSE4Good international index demonstrates that the Bank, along with its business activity, is also highly aware of environmental , social and governance issues.”

Saeed Ahmad, president NBP, said after years of commitment to enhancing management and social responsibility, the bank is proud that its sustainable banking efforts have been rewarded with a position in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

“As a new entrant to the index, we landed as one of the best banks fulfilling its responsibilities in the banking industry, which includes over 130 banks worldwide,” he said.