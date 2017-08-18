Nehal Hashmi undergoes angioplasty

Islamabad: PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi underwent angioplasty at the cardiac centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) to have three stents to open blocked blood vessels.

Doctors said the lawmaker had cardiovascular problems and so, angioplasty was performed on him. They said generally, patients were discharged within 24 hours of the procedure but Nehal could stay in the hospital a little longer.

Nehal was admitted to the hospital ahead of the Aug 21 hearing into a contempt case against him at the Supreme Court.During a speech in May, he had threatened those probing the offshore assets of Sharif family of dire consequences. The video went viral on the Internet prompting the court to take suo-moto notice.

Following the explosive speech, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif removed Nehal from the office of PML-N Sindh general secretary and directed him to resign from his Senate seat. However, he refused to comply with the orders.