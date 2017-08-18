Inter-Divisional Gymnastics Championship begins today

Print Story
KARACHI: The 17th edition of Inter-Divisional Gymnastics Championship commences here at North Karachi Gymkhana on Friday (today).Sindh Gymnastics Association (SGA) is organising the event in collaboration with Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh. According to organisers, gymnastics teams of all five divisions of Sindh will participate in the championship. —PPI
