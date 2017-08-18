Fri August 18, 2017
Sports

P
PPI
August 18, 2017

Inter-Divisional Gymnastics Championship begins today

KARACHI: The 17th edition of Inter-Divisional Gymnastics Championship commences here at North Karachi Gymkhana on Friday (today).Sindh Gymnastics Association (SGA) is organising the event in collaboration with Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh. According to organisers, gymnastics teams of all five divisions of Sindh will participate in the championship.  —PPI

 

