Raging Ronaldo ‘persecuted’ as appeal against ban rejected

MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo blasted his treatment by the Spanish Football Federation as “persecution” after his appeal against a five-game ban was rejected on Wednesday.

The World Player of the Year missed the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona on Wednesday and will also miss Madrid’s first four games of the season in La Liga.

“Impossible to be immune to this situation, 5 games!!” Ronaldo posted to his 108 million followers on Instagram.“It seems to me exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution!”

The Portuguese captain was controversially sent off as Madrid won the first leg of the Super Cup 3-1 on Sunday at the Camp Nou.Ronaldo was booked for removing his shirt in celebration and then saw a second yellow card when referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea adjudged he had dived trying to win a penalty eight minutes from time.—AFP