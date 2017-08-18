Fri August 18, 2017
Lahore

August 18, 2017

Exhibition marks 70 years of Pakistan

LAHORE :Dr Umar Saif, vice-chancellor, Information Technology University (ITU), opened an exhibition to commemorate the 70 years of Pakistan's independence at the Arfa Software Technology Park on Thursday.

The exhibition, curated by the IU’s Centre for Governance and Policy, will remain open till September 14, 2017, which covers the period from the Lahore Resolution in 1940 to Pakistan's creation and the immediate aftermath. 

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Saif said there was a need to created awareness among the youth of the country about the ideology of Pakistan and the untiring struggle of the nation's elders who scarified their lives, families and belongings to achieve the milestone of an independent homeland for the nation. It was now foremost duty of the youth to adopt modern technology to make Pakistan a developed country, he added.

