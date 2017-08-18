Man held over wife’s death

A man was taken into custody for interrogation on Thursday after his 22-year-old wife was found dead at their house in New Muzzafarabad Colony. Quaidabad police SHO Asmatullah Marwat said the victim, Sana, and her husband, Naveed, had married over a year ago. The officer said the family was claiming that they found Sana dead in her room and had called in the suicide immediately. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and Naveed remained in police custody.

