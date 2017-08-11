The price of packaged milk has increase by Rs10 per litre. The packaged milk is already being taxed at 17 percent. An increase in the price will affect the purchasing power of low-income households. Milk is a critical part of children’s nutrition, health and growth and taxing it will only contribute to the menace of malnutrition that is one of the main reasons for the death of children under five. On an average, one household with three kids consumes around two litres of milk every day. Increasing the cost of milk will severely burden the families that are trying to provide basic nutrition to their children. Everywhere around the world, staple food items are available at subsidised rates. They are not over-taxed. If the government wants to increase taxes, they should aim at unhealthy food and sugary beverages on which taxes are being increased all over the world.

Last year, the tax on cigarettes was decreased but that on milk was increased. How is this sustainable for a common consumer who uses milk every day? The government should understand that food items like milk, vegetables and bread are staple foods and must not be taxed.

Siraj Muneer

Karachi