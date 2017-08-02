SC verdict in Panama case strengthened JI campaign: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama case has strengthened the JI campaign for a corruption-free Pakistan.

Addressing the participants of the JI central workshop at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said the JI wanted accountability of all the corrupt people, especially the 450 people named in the Panama Leaks and he would not rest until and unless every penny of the public money was recovered from the plunderers.

He said there was deep hatred for the corrupt among the masses who wanted the plunderers to be made an example. He, however, added that the election of honest people was imperative to throw out the turncoats changing parties to reach assemblies. Sirajul Haq said the JI could get better results in the next elections through good preparation and exhorted the party workers to fan out in the society for the purpose.

JI leader and provincial minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inayatullah Khan in his address at the moot said it was a tragedy that even after 70 years of independence, the country was facing a shortage of honest and patriotic leadership and corrupt elements were controlling the government. JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed in his address said any attempt to remove articles 62 and 63 won’t be tolerated. He said the process of accountability had been started due to the efforts of the JI and the corrupt won’t find any refuge anywhere. He said the rulers had failed to provide any relief to the masses during the last four years.