Sanaullah’s appointment approved by PTF president

KARACHI: President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), in accordance with the constitutional authority vested in his office, has approved the appointment of Sanaullah Aman as the secretary of the PTF.

His position will be effective from August 1, 2017. This follows the acceptance of the resignation of former secretary Khalid Rehmani. Sanaullah has vast and varied experience in sports and administration.

He is currently the Executive Director General Sports of CDA and has been continuously associated with sports for the last 25 years. He has served as president of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan Martial Arts Association, and Islamabad Volleyball Association.

His affiliation with tennis and table tennis in the CDA goes back for many years. As Director Sports of CDA, he developed five multipurpose grounds, three international level cricket grounds, more than 12 tennis courts, and 20 grounds for hockey, football and other sports.