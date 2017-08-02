Delay in results irks BS students

LAHORE: Students of BS (4-year) programme from public colleges affiliated with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) are stuck in a catch-22 situation as the university has delayed result of final exam while cutoff dates to apply for MPhil programmes at Punjab University is fast approaching.

LCWU held viva exam on Tuesday while the cutoff date to apply for MPhil programmes at Punjab University is August 04, 2017. LCWU would announce admission to its own MPhil programmes by the end of this month or early September. However, the students who are interested in getting admissions at PU and other universities/institutes are upset and demand the officials of Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab to look into the issue.

In 2010, the HED Punjab had started 4-year BS programme in selected public colleges in Punjab and these were affiliated with public sector universities for running these BS programmes.

Three female colleges of provincial metropolis, including Postgraduate College for Women, Samanabad, Postgraduate College for Women, Cooper Road and Government College for Women, Gulberg were affiliated with LCWU. A number of LCWU students said they were upset as because of the delay in results they would miss the opportunity to get admission to Punjab University.

They said had the LCWU management planned well the situation could have been avoided. They said the HED Punjab should own this BS 4-year programme and direct the LCWU management to speed up the process. They also said the department could also direct Punjab University administration to extend the cutoff date for MPhil admissions.

When contacted, LCWU controller of examinations Prof Dr Tahira Aziz Mughal said the university was following Higher Education Commission’s guidelines to conduct exams and added “We have requested Punjab University to provisionally accept documents of graduates from LCWU affiliated colleges.” We had asked the PU that we would share results with the university as soon as viva exams were concluded.

Prof Tahira further said the LCWU was issuing provisional certificates and progress report to students of affiliated colleges and was working hard to complete the process as soon as possible.