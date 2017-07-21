People want development, not chaos: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday the people of Pakistan wanted development and prosperity, not anarchy, adding that at a time when the country was progressing rapidly, the real objectives of political conjurers were not hidden from anybody.

“Those involved in jugglery at the expense of development and well-being of the people should have pity on the nation. The elements showing the worst performance in their province are doing politics of deceit and baseless allegations. A lie has to face shame at every step. Truth has succeeded on every occasion,” said the chief minister.

He said, “Niazi Sahib (Imran Khan) is the founder of politics of chaos, deceit and hypocrisy in the country. Denial of statements and retreat from declarations is the characteristic of this politician, who is an expert of mendacity.

The torchbearers of negative politics have been defeated on every occasion after the general elections of 2013 with the sick mentality of these defeated elements exposed to the nation.”Shahbaz said the whole politics of elements levelling baseless allegations against sincere and public service-oriented leadership was based on dishonesty.

“These elements are bent upon derailing the development process for the sake of power,” the chief minister said and added the conspirators trying to deprive Pakistan of its economic development would never succeed.

“New records of public service have been set under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he added.The chief minister expressed these views while talking to the party MNAs belonging to various districts of the province who separately called on him.

Shahbaz said anarchists had attacked the development process; however, their dream of acquiring power through negative means would never materialise.“If putting the country back to the road to development is our crime, we are ready to face any kind of punishment.

“Similarly, if saving of billions of rupees in projects is our fault, we are ready to face the music. If completion of energy projects in record period of time is our sin, we are ready to face the consequences,” the chief minister remarked.

“We will not backtrack from the mission of public service despite the hue and cry of our opponents,” he said, adding that every promise made to the public would be fulfilled.He said the elements levelling baseless allegations should not degrade the sanctity of vote.

“It is a pity that those who have written stories of corruption are crying for accountability. No conspiracy to fool the people through lies will succeed.”Those who called on the chief minister included Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Muhammad Asghar.

On the other hand, Shahbaz strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army in different sectors of the Line of Control.He paid tributes to the army soldier and two citizens who embraced martyrdom due to the cross-border aggression and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.