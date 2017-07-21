Hospital staff threatens protest

LANDIKOTAL: The doctors and staff at the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal threatened to stage sit-in outside the office of the Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) for the company's failure to resolve the electricity problem. Dr Ashiq, Khial Wali Shinwari, Dr Feroz Shah, Dr Sattar Shinwari and paramedics leader Wali Khan Afridi said that due to prolonged loadshedding healthcare at the hospital has affected. Dr Ashiq said medicines worth Rs800 million stored in the hospital had expired due to excessive loadshedding.

Advertisement