New documents of Nawaz just wastage of time, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Babar Awan on Wednesday said the new documents brought forward by the Sharif family were just wastage of time, as these had already been disowned by the Dubai’s law and justice ministry.

He said the new documents were nothing but pieces of trash and already the Sharif’s lawyer had to face embarrassment before the SC for there was nothing new in them. He disputed that these would prove the money trail and said the godfather one and godfather two just could not escape accountability now.

Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry claimed the SC 's decision on the Panama papers case would be announced by Friday. Talking to journalists outside the SC, Fawad said the counsel of Nawaz Sharif informed the court about the financial assets of the prime minister's father; however he was silent about the assets of Hussain and Hasan Nawaz.

He pointed out that the son of Nawaz became a billionaire when he was only 16-years-old and ironically the premier did not know. He alleged the PM and his sons lied to the court and the petitioner did not provide any valid documents to them.