Power protesters booked for blocking road

MANSEHRA: Local police have lodged First Information Report (FIR) against hundreds of people who had blocked Abbottabad Road for traffic the other day to protest excessive loadshedding.

The protesters had blocked Mansehra-Abbottabad road on Tuesday night with big rocks, causing inconvenience to commuters and travellers. "We seriously thinking to take to the streets against the registration of the FIR against peaceful protesters," said Mohammad Nadeem, a protester, adding people were fed up with the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding and low voltage.

He said people were fainting in Mansehra city and its suburbs because of the prolonged loadshedding but the government was not paying any heed to the energy crisis. The protester said local police instead of lodging FIR against protesters should convince the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to bring to an end the current prolonged power outages in the city and its suburbs.