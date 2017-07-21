Fri July 21, 2017
National

July 21, 2017

PPP to stage anti-Nawaz rallies in Punjab

LAHORE: On the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Punjab chapter will hold ‘go Nawaz go’ rallies in the entire province Sunday to express no confidence over the government.  The PPP Punjab leadership in a meeting today (Friday) will announce schedule for the rallies to press the prime minister for tendering resignation till the time he is cleared by the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

