Forex reserves fall to $20.83bln

KARACHI: Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $20.830 billion during the week ended July 14 as compared to $21.447 billion during the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $718 million to $15.479 billion. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks increased to $5.351 billion as compared to $5.250 billion during the preceding week.
